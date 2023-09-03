Tonight, clouds will increase from the north as a weak shortwave moves into our region. Overnight lows will sit mild in the mid 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be light out of the west.

Labor Day starts a hot stretch and a potential heat wave for some. We start the morning out under some cloud cover before clearing up into the afternoon. High temperatures will range from mid 80s to near 90 for some. Winds remain light out of the west. Overnight we sit mostly clear but staying mild with lows in the mid 60s.

The heat will peak for Tuesday and Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and most places making a run for 90 degrees. Dewpoints will be elevated in the mid and upper 60s. Overnight we sit quiet with a few clouds and lows in the low and mid 60s.

Tracking showers for late week which will break the heat and bring back seasonable temperatures. Right now, the best chance for showers looks to be late Thursday and into Friday.