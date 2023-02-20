Tonight as one front moves through we will see a few light showers, even snow shower is possible in our northern counties. Low temperatures will fall into the mid and upper 30s. Winds will be light and variable.

Tuesday another front will move through late morning and bring with a line of showers that will linger into the early afternoon. Behind those showers, clouds will decrease for some sunshine. high temperatures will be back in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will be picking up out of the west at about 15-25 mph. Overnight we sit quiet and clear with lows falling into the upper 20s as winds diminish.

Watching another system for Wednesday which will bring the potential for freezing rain. High temperatures will struggle to even make it out of the 30s for the day. Rain will move in late morning and linger through much of the afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

A mild day coming our way for Thursday. High temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 60s! Winds will be gusty out of the southwest at 15-20 mph helping those temperatures climb fast. Expect a few scattered showers for the day, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will then fall into the upper 20s.

A mix of clouds and sun for Friday and much cooler. High temperatures will be more seasonable in the mid 30s. Winds will remain breezy at tines making it feel a bit chilly. Overnight lows fall into the upper teens low 20s.

Mostly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the upper 30s. Sunday we warm up a tad bit more with highs in the lower to mid 50s under a partly cloudy sky.