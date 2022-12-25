Clouds and flurries will continue to linger for the western highlands this evening and overnight. A bit more clearing to our east with low temperatures falling into the single digits. Winds will be light out of the west.

A weak system will move in for Monday afternoon and will bring light snow showers and flurries to some mainly across the western highlands. High temperatures will still remain cold in the low to mid 20s. Winds will be light out of the southwest. Overnight lows fall back into the teens under a mostly cloudy sky.

Quiet weather arrives for Tuesday as clouds slowly decrease through the day. A little bit of sun is expected but not a lot with high temperatures climbing towards 30 degrees!! Overnight lows then fall into the upper teens lower 20s under a partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday will see a mix of clouds and sun and milder temperatures. Highs will be approaching the lower 40s. Overnight lows fall to the lower 20s.

The mild stretch will continue for Thursday into Friday with highs into the upper 40s lower 50s.

Saturday will be another mild day with highs well into the 50s as rain approaches the region for late Saturday night. Scattered showers will be around.