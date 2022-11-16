Tonight brief snow showers will be around the region as we remain under a cold airmass. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s and winds remain breezy out of the west at 10-15 mph.

Thursday a few flurries will be around, otherwise a mostly cloudy day. High temperatures will be cold in the low to mid 30s. Average high is 50 degrees! Winds will be breezy once again out of the west at 10-15 mph, gusting upwards of 25 mph at times. Overnight we sit mostly cloudy with lows back in the mid 20s.

Partly to mostly cloudy for Friday with high temperatures back in the 30s. A few flurries will again be lingering for some. Overnight lows will drop into the teens!

A cold start to Saturday as the coldest airmass will be with us. As far as high temperatures we will only get into the low and mid 30s with a mix of clouds and sun! Overnight lows fall back into the teens under a partly cloudy sky.

Sunday we’ll see a few snow showers mainly in our far northern counties. Mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the mid 30s. Overnight we clear out and cool down, lows fall back into the teens.

A bit of a warmup returns heading closer to Thanksgiving. Highs will be back in the 40s approaching the 50 degree mark!