CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) – A snow emergency has been announced for Clearfield Borough ahead of anticipated heavy snow.

Clearfield Mayor Mason Strouse has declared a snow emergency that will be in effect from Satruday, Jan. 6 at noon through Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8 a.m.

Mayor Strouse is requesting that during a snow emergency residents:

Use off-street parking (where available) and remove all vehicles from roadways for the purpose of snow removal. Those that do not have their own off-street parking are asked to check with a neighbor and ask about parking in their driveway.

Clear a 3-foot perimeter around all fire hydrants.

Have heating supplies ready and check to ensure heat sources are functioning properly.

Clear sidewalks and driveways within 12 hours after the snowfall ends. Snow should not be shoveled onto the streets or sidewalks. Residents are asked to assist neighbors and friends with shoveling and to check on neighbors that are shut-in or elderly.

Secure items like garbage cans, furniture, grill covers, lawn decorations and flags to prevent the wind from blowing them onto streets and into vehicles or onto other people’s property.

Immediately report lost utilities or downed power linesto proper authorities.

Stick with WTAJ Your Weather Authority for all severe weather alerts and updates.

The snow emergency has been declared to aid the Clearfield Borough Street Departments and local law enforcement agencies and should not cause alarm or panic for residents.