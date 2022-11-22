Today we will be mostly sunny and seasonable. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. There will be a light southwesterly breeze between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will have temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Tonight we will have a mostly clear sky.

Wednesday there will be sunshine mixing with some clouds. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the 30s with patchy clouds.

On Thanksgiving Day, clouds will increase. The day should be dry. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thursday night we will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. On Black Friday, a low pressure system will move through. This will bring us some showers and possibly a wintry mix. We will have a better idea as the week progresses. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Saturday we will start off with a few flurries and showers, and then clouds will break. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 30s. Sunday we will have a rather cloudy day with showers. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 30s.

Monday will be breezy. We will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. A shower cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Tuesday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 40s.