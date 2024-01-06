STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Borough of State College has declared a snow emergency amid the first major snow storm of 2024.

The Borough is advising residents that all parked vehicles must be removed from public roadways to allow for Department of Public Works to clear and haul snow. All parking regulations will be strictly enforced and no parking permissions will be granted for the duration of the snow emergency.

Any vehicle left parked on a public roadway may be ticketed and towed.

Property owners are also being reminded that, according to local ordinances, they must clear snow and ice from their sidewalks within 24 hours after the storm has stopped.

Stick with WTAJ Your Weather Authority for all severe weather alerts and updates.

Residents can check the borough’s Facebook and X pages for announcements and updates regarding the snow emergency.