HARRIS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) – Harris Township in Centre County has declared a snow emergency ahead of anticipated winter weather.

In accordance with Harris Township Ordinance 182, a snow emergency has been declared and will go into affect on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 9 a.m.

Stick with WTAJ Your Weather Authority for all severe weather alerts and updates.

Residents are reminded that vehicles must be removed from all municipal streets. Street parking will resume after the snowfall stops and roads have been cleared.