This morning temperatures will be in the teens to lower 20s with patchy clouds. Today there will be sunshine mixing with some clouds. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 30s. Tonight we will have a mainly clear sky.

Thursday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 40s. By the end of the day, we will end up rather cloudy. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Friday will be a cloudy day. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower 50s. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest. Friday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s. Saturday will be cloudy with showers. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

For New Year’s Eve temperatures will stay in the 40s with showers into New Year’s Day. Sunday we will have showers early then they will slowly taper off. Temperatures on New Year’s Day will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the 30s. Monday we will have more clouds than sun with high temperatures in the 50s. Monday night temperatures fall into the 30s. Tuesday we will have a rather cloudy day with a few showers. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 40s.