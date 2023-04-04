This morning temperatures will be in the 40s and lower 50s. This morning we will be partially to mainly clear. Today we will end up having more clouds compared to sunshine. A stray shower cannot be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. If winds calm and clouds move in, we may not see temperatures climbing into the 70s. Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky. Tonight temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

Wednesday we will have a rather cloudy day with showers and some thunderstorms. Some storms could be on the stronger side, you will want to stay weather aware. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Some of our southwestern counties may near 80 degrees. Winds will be from the south between ten to fifteen miles an hour. We will continue to see showers and a few storms Wednesday night. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday we will have high temperatures in the 60s. Thursday we will have some showers early then clouds try to break. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 30s.

Friday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. Friday temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Friday will be from the west northwest at ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday high pressure will be in place. We will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Saturday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday for Easter there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Monday we will have high temperatures in the lower 60s. Monday clouds will increase with showers moving in late. Monday night temperatures dip into the 40s. Tuesday we will have scattered showers with temperatures in the 60s.