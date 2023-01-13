This morning temperatures will be in the 40s and 30s, but they will be falling. Today we will have scattered snow showers around. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. This wind will make the air feel colder. Tonight temperatures dip into the 20s. Tonight we will be cloudy with flurries.

Saturday we will have lingering snow shower in the higher elevations. Otherwise, clouds will be breaking for some afternoon sunshine. Winds on Saturday will make the air feel colder. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Gusts could be higher. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Saturday night temperatures will be in the 20s. Sunday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday looks quiet too. There will be times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid 40s. Winds on Monday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday we will be cloudy with showers. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid 40s. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the 30s. Wednesday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday night temperatures fall into the 30s. Thursday will be cloudy with showers. High temperatures Thursday will be in the mid to upper 40s.