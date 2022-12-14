(WTAJ) — The sky will begin to turn cloudy throughout the day Wednesday ahead of a winter storm that is expected to make its way into the area overnight and into the early morning on Thursday.

Wednesday night, a storm system will approach bringing us a wintry mix for Thursday. This will lead to icy road conditions. You will want to use caution while traveling throughout the day Thursday.

What can your area expect to see?

SEVERE: Ice Storm Warning

Cambria, Jefferson, Somerset

The National Weather Service has issued Ice Storm Warnings for Somerset and Cambria counties beginning at 10:00 PM tonight until Friday at 7:00 AM.

The Ice Storm Warning for Jefferson County begins Wednesday night at 10:00 p.m. but will not expire until Thursday night at 10:00 p.m.

Significant ice is expected with accumulations of up to a quarter inch. This will be impactful for roads, especially bridges and overpasses. Travel is strongly discouraged.

Significant ice accumulation on power lines could cause outages. Learn more about the ice storm warnings here.

SEVERE: Winter Storm Watch

Bedford, Blair, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Huntingdon

The National Weather Service has also issued Winter Storm Watches starting at 10:00 PM Wednesday night for Blair, Bedford, and Huntingdon counties until Friday at 7:00 AM.

It will begin at 1:00 AM Thursday for Cameron, Clearfield, and Centre Counties until 7:00 AM.

A wintery mix is expected. We will have mainly sleet, but in our northwestern counties, we will see more snowfall. Clearfield, Blair, Bedford, and Huntingdon counties can expect more sleet and icy conditions compared to snow. In Centre county we will have more snowfall in this area, 4-8 inches of snow is possible.

Travel will be difficult. More about this Winter Storm Watch can be found here.

MODERATE: Winter Weather Advisory

Elk

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Elk County beginning 1:00 a.m. Thursday until Friday at 7:00 a.m.

Snow and sleet are expected with accumulations of snow between 2-4 inches of snow.

Conditions will likely impact morning and evening travels as roads will be slippery. Learn more about this Winter Weather Advisory here.

Temperatures

Thursday night temperatures will be in the 20s. Friday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with scattered snow showers. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid-20s.