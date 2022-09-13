(WTAJ) — While there will still be some more warm days coming our way, you may have noticed, that the days are shorter and summer is losing its grip.

It is the time of the year when everyone begins to wonder when the snowflakes will start to fly. While we are not forecasting that in the near future, we thought we would share the earliest, average and latest measurable snowfall on record.

What is considered a measurable snowfall?

According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more.

Average first measurable snowfall across Central PA

Altoona: November 21

State College: November 18

Somerset: November 12

DuBois: November 6

Earliest first measurable snowfall across Central PA

Altoona: October 12 – 1988

State College: October 16 – 2009

Somerset: October 9 – 2000

Ebensburg: September 30 – 1993

DuBois: October 11 – 1988

Here’s a list of the first measurable snowfalls in Altoona in the last 10 years:

November 27, 2021

November 2, 2020

November 12, 2019

November 15, 2018

November 7, 2017

November 20, 2016

January 3, 2016 (did not snow until after the New Year)

November 26, 2014

November 24, 2013

December 23, 2012

Now do keep in mind we are talking about measurable snowflakes. We have had flurries as early as the very start of October in the valley locations and in late September on the ridges.