We will see generally dry conditions across central PA right through Wednesday of next week.

There will be a few insignificant lake effect rain or snow showers across parts of northwestern PA into early Saturday.

There will be plenty of stratocumulus clouds across western PA on Saturday with a mixture of clouds and sun to the east.

If you are heading out to any Veteran’s Day activities or the PSU game be sure to dress warmly

the day will have a cold feel with a northwesterly breeze.

Temperatures will start to rise next week and we could make a run for 60 degrees again.

Winds will be shifting Monday night as a moisture starved front moves through.

Next weekend will probably turn wetter and eventually cooler as well.

Mark