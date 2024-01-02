Our weather pattern is rather quiet for now thanks to a persistent westerly flow keeping things dry. More sun than clouds expected through the midweek until a weak wave of energy brings snow showers midweek. Then a nice period of sunshine and seasonably cold conditions Thursday and Friday.

Highs on Wednesday:

There is potential for a significant storm system to impact the region Saturday into Sunday. This storm type has the ability to produce a 6″+ snowfall, but as always storm track is key. Should the storm track more to the east there will be a large drop off in snow totals. If the storm tracks too far west there could be a snow to mix to rain changeover. A lot to watch the next couple of days.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.