Tuesday will be brisk and chilly with clouds, some sunshine along with a couple of isolated showers and flurries. Highs will range from the upper 30s in the higher elevations to the upper 40s. There will be numerous snow and rain showers Tuesday night, Wednesday, and Wednesday night. More than likely there will not be anything more than flurries and rain showers in the valleys, but the higher elevations can have a brief covering of snow at times. Highs on Wednesday will again range from the upper 30s in the higher elevations to the middle to upper 40s in the deeper valleys.

This isn’t too early for the first flurries of the season. In fact, we’ve had them as early as early October in valley spots like Altoona.

Some areas, especially near and west of Route 219 will get a measurable snowfall. Once again, this is before the average date, but not a record for those higher elevations.

There will be a big rebound in temperatures and the weather later in the week. Thursday will feature both clouds and sunshine with highs near to just above 50. Friday through Sunday will turn warmer with more sunshine than clouds each day. Highs on Friday will be close to 60. Temperatures will reach into the lower to middle 60s on Saturday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s on Sunday.

Monday will be breezy and warm for the season with both clouds and sunshine. Highs will be near 70. The warm weather will only fade a little later next week.

