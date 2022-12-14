Tonight clouds will continue to increase ahead of our winter storm for Thursday. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and winds will be light out of the southeast. Sleet and freezing rain will move in just after 2 am and road conditions will quickly diminish.

A Winter Storm Warning is issued for majority of the region where we will see both ice and snow. The western counties are under an Ice Storm Warning and will see more so ice on the roads will little snow accumulation. Plan ahead for slow travel.

Sleet, freezing rain and snow will be with us for the entire day on Thursday. Those further south and west of Blair county will see more mixed precipitation and lower snow totals. North and east of Blair county into Centre will see higher snowfall totals. Roads will slowly improve Thursday evening as showers become more scattered. High temperatures will struggle to get above freezing so roads will be slick and winds will be breezy out of the SE at 10-20 mph. Overnight lows will sit near 30 degrees as a snow showers will be off and on into Friday.

Friday will be much calmer. Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers around as temperatures sit chilly in the upper 30s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph, and a few peeks of sunshine will be around late afternoon. Overnight lows drop into the 20s.

We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun for Saturday with high temperatures in the low to mid 30s. A stray flurry will be around for some. Overnight lows drop into the upper teens.

A cold end to the weekend as Sunday high temperatures will struggle to get out of the 20s under a mix of clouds and sun.