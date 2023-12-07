A few snow showers around for some as we quiet down for the afternoon. We’ll see a few breaks in the clouds late in the day wit highs reaching into the low and mid 40s. We’ll see a bit of clearing late Thursday night as lows drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Friday the mild air make a return ahead of a strong cold front. We’ll sit high temperatures climb into the upper 40s to mid 50s under a mix of clouds and sun. Overnight we’ll sit partly cloudy with lows in the mid and upper 30s.

Saturday will be a repeat of last Saturday as high temperatures reach into the mid and upper 50s! clouds will build all day ahead of our next weathermaker bringing rain late overnight and into Sunday. Overnight temperatures will sit mild in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday starts mild with temps near the low 50s as the front moves through midday the temps will fall behind it. Expect a good soaking of a widespread 1 inch of rainfall and gusty winds into Sunday evening. Overnight, temperatures fall into the upper 20s with a little snow mixing in.