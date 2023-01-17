Tonight will become breezy to almost windy with a fair amount of clouds. A few spots will have a touch of drizzle or a shower. Lows tonight will be in the middle to upper 30s.

We will have more clouds than sunshine on Wednesday. It will still be breezy, but that breeze will diminish some by the end of the day. Highs will range from the upper 30s on some of the ridges in the Laurel Highlands to as highs as the middle to upper 40s in the deeper valleys east of I-99.

The next system will thicken our clouds Wednesday night Some rain will then develop later at night. It will be a close call for some of that rain to fall with temperatures below the freezing mark in places, especially the farther north and east in our area you are. Keep in mind that rain and this freezing rain look the same so use caution as what seems wet could be icy.

Any potential for freezing rain will end early Thursday. The rest of the day will stay damp and cool with periods of rain and some fog. There will also be fog, especially on the ridges along Route 219. Temperatures on Thursday will slowly rise through the 30s and reach the lower to middle 40s in places near and west of Route 219.

The next cold front will pass through by Friday morning. Any rain showers very early in the day will give way to a gusty wind, variable cloudiness along with scattered flurries and snow showers. Temperatures Friday will hold in the 30s, even drop a bit.

Clouds should break for some sunshine on Saturday with highs in the 30s to near 40. The next system will bring an increase in cloudiness early Sunday followed by the chance for another period of rain and/or snow. We will have a better feel for that system when time gets a little closer. Behind that, temperatures will drift down at least closer to the average for the end of the month.

