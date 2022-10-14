Tonight we’ll see clouds decrease and temperatures fall into the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will be light and variable.

A weak front will approach the region on Saturday. This will spark some clouds and a brief shower or two mainly in our northwest counties. Highs will rebound nicely into the afternoon sitting into the upper 60s with many hitting low 70s. Winds will also be breezy at times out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. Overnight we’ll sit mostly clear so another chilly night as lows fall into the upper 30s.

While we remain seasonable into Sunday we will see a few more clouds. High temperatures will sit in the low to middle 60s. Overnight we’ll be mostly cloudy with a few shower chances as lows drop into the mid 40s.

Monday the front will be passing so we’ll sit under a mostly cloudy sky with scattered showers. There isn’t a lot of moisture with the front so not a lot of rain is expected for Monday. Highs will sit a little cooler in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The big drop in temperatures will be Tuesday and Wednesday where high temperatures will sit in the low to mid 40s. Tuesday we will see a few showers linger and with the cold airmass in place, a few flurries will mix at times. Expect some snow on grassy surfaces in the mountains otherwise roads should just be wet. Overnight lows drop below freezing.