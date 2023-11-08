Temperatures return to above average levels Thursday, but a cooler pocket of air moves in on Friday setting the stage for a chilly weekend. Overnight tonight a warm front lifts north with scattered showers into Thursday morning.

Expect some sunshine Thursday afternoon with high temperatures rising into the 60’s making for another well above average day for Central PA.

As we look ahead temperatures take a dive to below normal levels this weekend with highs in the 40’s. The good news it will be on the dry side. An extended period of dry conditions will be on tap into next week with a gradual bump in temperatures.

