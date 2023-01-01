A quiet night ahead as we remain under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will fall into the lower 40s with a light south wind.

The unseasonably mild stretch stays with us into the new week. We’ll see more clouds than sun on Monday with high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Patchy drizzle will be around for a few spots late afternoon and into the evening. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows fall into the mid 40s as rain approaches for Tuesday.

A damp tuesday will be with us a steady showers move in during Tuesday morning. Rain will become scattered into the afternoon and evening. Temperatures remain mild well into the 50s with some pushing low 60s.Overnight lows won’t fall much and will hold in the 40s.

Scattered showers will be around for the first half of Wednesday before dry conditions are with us into Wednesday night. High temperatures sit in the low to mid 50s. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday and into Friday temperatures will feel cooler as we will be much closer to our average high of 37 degrees. Highs on Thursday will sit in the mid 40s under a partly cloudy sky. Friday high temperatures will sit in the upper 30s to near 40 under a mostly cloudy sky.