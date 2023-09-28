Today we start chilly under a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the 40s. Clouds are back on the increase for this afternoon with an approaching frontal system. This will bring a chance of showers around late in the evening. High temperatures will warm with the front in the mid and upper 60s. A few showers late overnight with lows in the 50s. Rainfall amounts are generally light with most areas under .25″.

Friday morning we’ll see lingering showers under a mostly cloudy sky. By the afternoon showers will taper and we’ll remain mostly cloudy with highs reaching into the 60s. Winds will be light from the east at 5-10 mph. Overnight, we’ll sit mostly cloudy as drier weather pushes in for the weekend, lows drop into the low 50s.

A decent weekend coming our way to close out September! Saturday will be the transition day where we sit under a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We clear out for Saturday night with lows falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Sunday starts a stretch of beautiful weather! Plenty of sunshine coming our way to kick off October with highs in the mid 70s by next week!