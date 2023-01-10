Tonight clouds continue to decrease across the region and we become partly cloudy. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 20s as winds are light and variable.

Clouds will be back on the increase into the day on Wednesday and high temperatures will be pretty similar to tuesday in the 30s to lower 40s. Winds will turn south easterly into the afternoon as the front approaches. While a stray shower could move in late evening, majority of the region will be rain free until overnight and into Thursday. Low temperatures fall to near freezing.

Thursday morning we’ll see a few scattered showers and even a bit of a mix is possible as the temperatures hover right below freezing. A break in the rain will come late morning and into the early afternoon before the front approaches into the evening. Temperatures ahead of this front will rebound fast into the 40s. Overnight lows into Friday will be very mild in the upper 30s.

As cooler air moves in behind the front for Friday rain will transition to snow and we’ll see scattered snow showers into the afternoon. Temperatures will fall through the day from near 40 early on to the mid 20s by the evening. Winds will become gusty throughout the day out of the northwest.

The weekend will be chilly as a few snow showers linger for those in the laurels. Otherwise just some flurries with high temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday will be a rather nice day as high pressure moves back in. This brings back the sunshine and highs will rebound back into the upper 30s lower 40s.

Another mild stretch is coming for next week as highs will be well into the 40s and pushing near 50 degrees midweek.