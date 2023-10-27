Waking up to showers across our southern counties for Friday morning as we sit mostly cloudy. By late morning, expect clouds to decrease for afternoon sunshine. High temperatures will be warm again in the mid and upper 70s. Winds will be breezy out of the west at 10-15 mph. Overnight we’ll sit partly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. A few showers are possible overnight.

Saturday we’ll see more clouds than sun as a weak front crosses the region. This will spark a few showers throughout the day but it won’t be much. High temperatures sit in the 60s to our north and low 70s to our south. Clouds break up a bit late afternoon and early evening before moving back in overnight. Low temperatures drop into the lower 50s.

Rain will move in Sunday morning and at times bring steady to rain mainly in our northern counties. Temperatures will struggle to make it higher than the lower to mid 60s. Expect scattered showers into the overnight as lows fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Showers will linger into Monday as cold air starts moving in. Mostly cloudy with highs in the 40s and 50s. Showers will start to taper Monday night as wit sit partly cloudy and cold. Lows will fall into the 30s overnight.

Following two days of rainfall, totals will range from about 1″ to 1.5″ in our northern counties to .50″ in our southern half.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Tuesday we’ll see a mix of clouds and a little sunshine but we won’t warm up much. Highs will be stuck in the 40s all day with a chilly wind out of the northwest. Overnight we will fall into the 20s and 30s so for Trick or Treat make sure to bundle up!!