Tonight we remain mostly clear and winds will slowly start to diminish. Low temperatures will fall into the low and mid 20s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph as clouds start to increase into Thursday.

We start with sunshine on Thursday with some high clouds. Clouds will continue to build into the afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the lower 50s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph ushering in milder air. Overnight we become cloudy as rain starts to approach the region. Low temperatures will sit in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

You’ll need a rain jacket for St. Patrick Day festivities as were tracking light showers. Showers move in late morning and will be scattered throughout the evening. Temperatures ahead of the front will be in the lower to mid 50s and then as the front moves through in the evening temperatures will fall. Overnight lows fall into the 20s.

With the cold front passing into Saturday winds will be back out of the northwest ushering in cooler air. A few flurries will be around for our northwestern counties otherwise expect a mostly cloudy and chilly day. Highs will sit in the upper 30s to lower 40s with gusty winds. Overnight lows will fall into the teens and lower 20s under a partly cloud sky.

Sunday will remain chilly with highs in the upper 30s with a struggle to reach the lower 40s. Expect a partly sunny sky with breezy winds out of the northwest. Overnight lows will fall into the 20s.