High pressure sits to our east tonight and we remain quiet and clear overnight. Lows will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. With light winds, fog will once again develop into the morning hours.

Once fog diminishes on Friday we’re in for another nice afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 60s with a few clouds by the afternoon. Overnight we’ll sit partly cloudy with lows in the mid 40s.

Another foggy start will be with us on Saturday. We will have clouds pushing in from our east with sunshine to our west. This will give us a divide in temperatures but we remain mild in the 60s. As the strong front nears late Saturday night clouds will also increase into Sunday. Lows overnight sit mild in the 50s.

Sunday we’ll see the front move through so we’ll sit mostly cloudy with a few showers around. High temperatures will climb back into the lower and mid 60s. Overnight lows sit back in the lower 50s.

Clouds should break for the day on Monday giving us sunshine into the afternoon. High temperatures will remain milder than average into the mid and upper 60s. Overnight we sit mostly clear so temps will fall faster into the upper 30s to low 40s.