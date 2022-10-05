Tonight we sit under a clear sky as high pressure moves in from our west. Overnight lows drop into the low to mid 40s. Winds will be light and variable with some patchy fog into the morning.

A nice day in store for Thursday with a good deal of sunshine early on and temperatures will rebound nicely into the upper 60s low 70s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph. Clouds will be on the increase into the evening as a cold front approaches the region. Overnight we’ll sit partly cloudy with lows dropping into the mid and upper 40s.

A cold front moves through on Friday which will bring clouds, a few showers and much cooler temperatures. While there won’t be a lot of rain, watch for a few gusty showers early into the afternoon. High temperatures will sit in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a breezy wind out of the northwest. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 30s.

Both Saturday and Sunday will sit much cooler than average. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun on Saturday with chilly high temperature in the low to mid 50s. Overnight we drop into the low and mid 30s. Sunday we sit mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Overnight we fall back to the mid 30s.

The cold airmass remains with us to start the new week. Monday we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun but temperatures sit below average in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Next chance of showers look be likely midweek as we head into Wednesday.