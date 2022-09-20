Quiet tonight with patchy clouds around. Lows drop into the mid 50s with light and variable winds.

We’ll peak with milder temperatures on Wednesday ahead of a strong cold front. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s across the region with a mix of clouds and sun. A few showers will pop in the afternoon with a line of showers and storms likely into the late evening as the front approaches. Overnight lows will sit mild in the upper 50s to near 60 as scattered showers are around.

Thursday will be the day we feel a big drop in temperatures. Most will likely hit their highs in the morning and fall into the afternoon. Highs will sit in the mid 60s to near 70 before quickly falling behind the front as we’ll have a breezy NW wind at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the low to middle 40s!

Friday will be the coolest day of the week for the first official day of astronomical fall. Highs will sit in the low to middle 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Low temperatures will be falling into the lower 40s with the colder spots touching the upper 30s!

This weekend will feature very fall like temperatures. Highs on Saturday will sit in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. A mix of clouds and sun for the afternoon with lows dropping back into the 40s. Sunday will be a touch warmer into the low 70s ahead of our next rain chance arrives Sunday evening.