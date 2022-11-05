Tonight clouds will continue to increase of our next cold front. With a southerly wind and cloud cover we will sit rather warm. Lows will only fall into the 50s, as a few touch the upper 40s. Expect showers to move in late after midnight from our northwest counties to out southeast counties.

Showers will continue to be scattered for the day on Sunday. The front moving through our NW counties will make the afternoon a bit cooler than Saturday in the upper 60s. However we should be just as mild by Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s in our southeast counties. Overnight showers diminish and we’ll sit partly cloudy. Lows drop into the upper 40s.

Monday high pressure moves and we’ll see plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will still be warmer than average in the low to middle 60s. Some will come close to 70. Overnight however we sit chilly with a mostly clear sky and lows in the 30s.

Tuesday will be another nice afternoon with just a few clouds. Highs will sit cooler in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Overnight we fall back into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Clouds and sun for both Wednesday and Thursday with highs both days in the lower 60s.

Our next system with rain looks to move in late in the day on Friday which will bring rain into Saturday. This also brings November temperatures back to the region with highs in the 50s.