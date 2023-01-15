High pressure in place for our region which keeps us quiet and cold for tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the lower 20s and a few spots dipping into the teens as the winds slowly clam.

Monday will start cold but with sunshine temperatures will rebound nicely. High temperatures will climb back in the low to middle 40s with light and variable winds. Clouds will be on the increase into the evening as we become mostly cloudy. Rain will hold off with a stray shower or two in the evening with it moving in overnight. Low temperatures will fall to near freezing so we will watch for some freezing rain to our northeast.

Showers will continue through Tuesday morning with temperatures climbing back into the 40s by the afternoon. By the afternoon rain will have moved out with just a few stray showers for the northwest region for Tuesday evening. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 30s as we sit under a cloudy sky.