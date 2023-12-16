We’ll remain mild on Saturday as clouds increase throughout the day. High temperatures will be back in the upper 40s to low 50s. Overnight we’ll sit mostly cloudy and milder as lows are in the mid and upper 30s.

A coastal storm moves in for Sunday which will bring another widespread soaking to our region late Sunday and into Monday. Temperatures will hold in the 40s so this will be a rain event to start. Rain will move in late afternoon on Sunday and be heavy at times into the overnight hours. Temperatures overnight will sit near 40. Winds will turn gusty into Monday morning at 15-20 mph out of the northwest. Rainfall totals will be between 1.5″ to 2″+, highest rainfall totals will be in the eastern half of the region.

Scattered showers will continue for the first half of the day on Monday as winds pick up out of the northwest. Expect wind gusts upwards of 30-35 mph as temps fall from the low 40s in the morning to the 20s by late Monday night. on the backside of this front we will see a switchover from rain to snow for our western half. This will bring a quick couple of inches into the day on tuesday and will make for slick road conditions.

Below is a look at rainfall totals across the region for the whole event as well as snowfall totals for when we see the transition from rain to snow on Monday night.

Much colder for the day on Tuesday as snow showers linger the first half of the day. high temperatures will sit in the 20s to low 30s with gusty winds out of the west northwest making for an additional chill to the air. Overnight we fall into the low 20s.

Sunshine returns for Wednesday with highs back to average of around 40 degrees.