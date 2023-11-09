A cold front is approaching the region from the west this morning and with it is bringing warm temperatures. Highs will once again exceed averages by reaching in the mid and upper 60s for most areas. A few showers will be with the cold front through the morning hours. Winds turn breezy by the evening out of the west at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows sit in the upper 30s to lower 40s as winds remain breezy. We’ll be under a partly cloudy sky.

As the front stalls to our south we will see a chance for a few passing showers along our southern counties Friday morning. Our northern half stays dry as cooler air moves in and high temperatures only reach the upper 40s to mid 50s. Showers move out by midday and we’ll be under a mix of clouds and sun. Overnight lows drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s under a partly cloudy sky.

A chilly but dry weekend is in store. Saturday we’ll sit under a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s some getting close to 50. Winds will out of the northwest so if you’re heading to Happy Valley for Penn State make sure to dress warm! Overnight we’ll sit partly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Sunday will be a similar day with a little more sunshine. High temperatures remain below average in the mid and upper 40s. Overnight we sit partly cloudy and cold with lows in the mid 20s.

High pressure builds in for the new week which means dry weather and sunshine to start on Monday lasting through midweek. Expect temperatures to sit in the upper 40s to mid 50s.