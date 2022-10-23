Tonight we’re going to see more clouds across our eastern counties with clearer skies towards the west. We’ll have temperatures in the mid to lower 40s.

A cold front is approaching from our west so expect mild temperatures to continue into the new week. Tomorrow will be warmer with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Overnight we sit mild with lows falling into the mid 40s.

Another mild day for Tuesday as the cold front sits to our west. We’ll still see clouds towards our east from the coastal storm, which will spark some showers on Tuesday evening. High temperatures will climb back into the upper 60s. Low temperatures fall into the low 50s, upper 40s.

Wednesday and into Thursday will bring our next best chance of a few showers to the region. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the low to mid 60s, and by Thursday we’ll see highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Thursday night will be cooler with a low in the upper 30s to low 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. The weekend should be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 50s.