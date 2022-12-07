A warm front is lifting across the region this morning which has made for a mild but also a foggy start for many. Showers are moving across the region as temperatures climb into the 50s. By this afternoon shower activity diminish but the overcast sky remains. Other than a stray shower this evening will be a dry one. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 30s.

Thursday will be the driest day. We’ll start mostly cloudy and become partly cloudy by the afternoon so many will see a peak of the sun for a brief time. High temperatures will sit in the low to mid 40s with light winds out of the north. Overnight our next system moves into the region as lows fall into the lower 30s. Watch for a mix in spots especially our southern counties.

Friday and Saturday will feature a good deal of clouds with some periods of rain. There is a chance for some snowflakes to mix in at times, especially on top of higher elevations. Highs each day will be near to just above 40.

Sunday will be brisk and chilly with a good deal of clouds along with a touch of a wintry mix. Highs will be near to just above 40. Monday will still feature more clouds than sunshine and just the chance for a shower. Highs will be near to just above 40. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the lower to middle 40s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.