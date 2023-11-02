After a very chilly start to the month things will be looking a bit brighter and a touch warmer into the weekend. An area or areas of high pressure will build from the south ushering in a southerly flow. Not the strongest of warm flows, but enough to bring us near to slightly above average into the weekend. Before we get there another chilly and frosty night is on tap across the region with most spots below freezing once again.

A nice little bump in temperatures come Friday afternoon with highs topping out in the 50’s. We will be right around average for this time of year.

While high pressure will keep us more mild and mainly dry through the weekend, we will be watching a couple of waves passing to our north. One low pressure to our north will increase the clouds Saturday, but rain chances stay to the north. Sunday now looks to be the sunnier day of the weekend with highs around 60.

