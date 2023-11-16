A beautiful Thursday on tap with plenty of sunshine and highs well above average in the mid and upper 60s. Average high temp today is 51°. Winds will be light but from the south at 5-10 mph. Tonight, clouds will slowly be on the increase. Temperatures will sit mild in the low 40s as we become mostly cloudy into Friday morning.

Rain will be moving in late morning to our northwest counties and by lunch time to the remainder of the region. Temperatures will warm ahead of the rain in the morning back in to the 60s for many. A few pockets of steady rain can be expected as temps start to tumble into the late afternoon. Winds will shift out of the northwest late in the evening at about 5-15 mph. A few showers linger overnight, otherwise much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

A brisk weekend under a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures will sit in the lower to mid 40s both afternoons. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows will range from upper 20s to low 30s.

The workweek starts off cool and we’ll hold in the mid 40s really all week long. A mix of clouds and sun is with us Monday with highs in the upper 40s. Overnight clouds will increase as lows fall to near freezing.

Our next weather maker looks to bring in rain both Tuesday and Wednesday. Right now it should be a mostly rain event with highs sitting in the lower 40s. But a few wet snowflakes will be possible for some in the higher elevations.

Thanksgiving day will be breezy and cold. We’ll sit partly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s.