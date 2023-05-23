This morning temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s with a partially clear sky. Today we will see a mix of sun and clouds. A sprinkle could pop up in the afternoon, but most will stay dry. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will have a partially clear sky.

Wednesday a weak cold front will try to make its way across the area. Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the 40s.

Thursday sunshine returns with a few clouds. Thursday will be cooler behind the cold front. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Thursday will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Friday we will have sunshine mixing in with a few clouds. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Friday night we will fall into the 40s.

Memorial Day weekend is a bit up in the air right now. There is a low pressure system that will be to our east, but a high to our north, depending on which one wins out will give us a different forecast. At this point, it looks like Saturday we will see a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Saturday we will have an easterly breeze.