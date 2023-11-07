An approaching cold front sets us up for a mild and breezy tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 60s to our south with lower 60s to our north. A mix of clouds and sun with winds out of the southwest at 15-20 mph. By tonight we’ll sit partly cloudy with winds out of the north, so cooler air moves in. Lows will sit in the mid 30s.

Wednesday starts dry with clouds increasing from our southwest. As we head into the afternoon shower chances will increase especially for those in our northern counties. High temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler than tuesday in the low and mid 50s. Scattered showers will be around overnight with lows in the mid 40s.

The chance of showers continues into Thursday as we’ll see scattered showers the first half of the day. Otherwise we’ll sit partly to mostly cloudy as temperatures sit in the lower 60s. Overnight we’ll sit mostly cloudy with a stray shower left as temperatures fall into the upper 30s to near 40.

Friday is when the cooler air starts to move in. High temperatures will only reach the upper 40s to lower 50s under a partly sunny sky. Overnight we sit quite chilly with lows near freezing.

A dry but chilly weekend is in store as both days we’ll sit under a mx of clouds and sun with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.