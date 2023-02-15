A warm evening on tap as we remain mostly clear. Clouds will increase overnight as the front arrives with rain for Thursday. Temperatures tonight will sit in the mid to upper 40s with breezy winds out of southwest at 10-15 mph.

Periods of rain will move in for Thursday morning and be steady at times. Showers will become more scattered into the afternoon as isolated thunder is possible. Temperatures remain mild in the upper 50s low 60s. Overnight, Thursday is when the cold front moves in and winds will pick up out of the west at 15-25 mph. Cooler air will move in for Friday.

We hit our Friday high temperatures early in the morning before falling throughout the day. Winds will be out of the northwest at 15-20 mph and a few snow showers will be around for the mountains. Overnight the sky will start to clear and temperatures begin to fall, lows will drop into the teens to low 20s.

While Saturday starts cold with temperatures in the teens we will rebound nicely back into the lower 40s under a mostly sunny sky.

A few more clouds will be around for Sunday but still a nice afternoon with high temperatures approaching the low 50s.

Next chance of rain will arrive middle of next week with temperatures sitting in the 40s.