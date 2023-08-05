Tonight we remain quiet but mild. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be light and variable.

A mix of clouds and sun will be with us to start our Sunday. High temperatures climb into the lower 80s with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. As a warm front starts to approach the region we’ll see showers and thunderstorms develop into the afternoon and evening. Our southern counties will have the better chance at seeing a few gusty thunderstorms into the evening hours. Overnight we’ll sit mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s.

A few showers will be around for the day on Monday as the warm front passes. High temperatures will climb into the low and mid 80s. As the front approaches for the evening we’ll have to watch for a few strong to severe thunderstorms. The SPC has place our entire region under a slight (2 out 5) risk for severe weather. The time frame will be the evening hours. Lows overnight sit in the mid 60s.

Showers will linger on Tuesday behind the front as we sit cooler. High temperatures will range from the low to upper 70s as we sit below average. Tuesday evening we’ll sit partly cloudy and breezy as lows drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A mix of clouds and sun are with us for Wednesday as high temperatures sit comfortable in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight we’ll become partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms will move back into the region for Thursday and Friday as our next frontal system moves through. Timing looks to be the Thursday afternoon and lingering into Friday.