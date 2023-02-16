Tonight we remain under an overcast sky as the cold front nears the region. The front is moving so slow that the time frame for when it reaches Centra PA will be early Friday morning. Temperatures ahead of the front will hold steady in the 40s to 50s with winds out of the south.

High temperatures will be hit early on Friday in the 40s to 50s before the front moves through. Expect winds to pick up out of the northwest and become gusty upwards of 15-25 mph. This will be knocking down the temperatures into the 20s and 30s by late afternoon. Clouds will decrease into the evening and overnight temperatures fall into the teens to low 20s.

Saturday will be a nice start to the weekend. After a cold start, temperatures will rebound nicely into the lower 40s under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s.

Sunday we will see a few more clouds move in for the afternoon and high temperatures will sit in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Monday high temperatures will be in the 50s. Monday will be rather cloudy. Monday night into Tuesday morning there could be a bit of a wintry mix. Tuesday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wednesday will be rather cloudy with a few showers. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 40s.