Today we will have a variable cloudy sky with a few flurries around. In the west, there could be a snow shower or two. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds will be in from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will be in the 20s. Tonight it becomes cloudy and we will see some flurries into Saturday morning.

Saturday morning there will be some snow showers and flurries around. By Saturday afternoon, there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the 30s with a cloudy sky. Sunday high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday will be cloudy with a wintry mix. We will have showers and snow showers developing across Central PA. Sunday night temperatures dip into the 30s.

Monday will be cloudy with scattered snow showers and showers. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the 20s. Tuesday we will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Late Tuesday there could be a bit of snow into Wednesday morning. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.