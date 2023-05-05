This morning we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the 30s. We will also be dealing with some dense fog. Please use caution commuting.

Today there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will have a partially clear sky. Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Saturday looks to be dry. Saturday temperatures will be in the 60s with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 40s. Sunday we will have a a mix of clouds and sunshine. A low pressure system will be approaching and we could see a shower or thunderstorm around Sunday afternoon. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the 40s.

Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A pop up shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out Monday evening. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tuesday high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Tuesday we will have clouds and sun with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures Tuesday night will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wednesday we will have clouds and sun with a few showers. High temperatures will be in the 70s. Thursday high temperatures will be in the mid 70s with a mix of clouds and sunshine.