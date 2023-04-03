Today we will have a mix of sunshine and clouds. Winds today will be from the south between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 60s. Today we could see a shower or two north of I-80. Tonight we will have patchy clouds. There could also be a stray shower around tonight. Low temperatures tonight will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday we will be dealing with some cloud coverage in our northern counties, the further south you head, the more sunshine you will see. In our northern counties there could be once again a stray shower. Most areas stay dry. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night clouds will thicken. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

Wednesday we will have a rather cloudy day with showers and some thunderstorms. Some storms could be on the stronger side, you will want to stay weather aware. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds will be from the south between ten to fifteen miles an hour. We will continue to see showers Wednesday night. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Thursday we will have high temperatures in the 60s. Thursday we will have some showers early then clouds try to break. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 30s.

Friday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. Friday temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Friday will be from the west northwest at ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday high pressure will be in place. We will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Saturday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday for Easter there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Monday we will have high temperatures in the lower 60s.