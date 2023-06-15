Clouds increasing tonight ahead of the next weather maker that brings another round of beneficial rain to the area. Expect a shield of showers to kick start your Friday, so grab the umbrella before you head out the door. It will be cool and muggy with temps in the upper 50’s and low 60’s.

During the afternoon low pressure will spin just to our south setting off scattered showers and even thunderstorms during the afternoon. Rain amounts will generally range from 0.50″ to 1.00″ with some locally higher amounts expected with heavier downpours. Afternoon highs will top out in the 70’s.

As for the weekend, well as the saying goes its all about timing and timing is on our side here. Drier air and warmer temps return for the weekend. Highs will top out in the 70’s on Saturday and 80’s come Sunday.

