We start out with more clouds on your Monday, but there are some improvements to look forward to as we approach the mid-week period. A northwestly flow from Canada will continue to bring breezy conditions overnight into Monday.

Expect a chilly start to your Monday with lots of clouds.

Clouds hang on tough during the day Monday with a chance for a shower or sprinkle during the afternoon. High temps will be cooler than average by nearly 10 degrees.

Would you like some better weather news? High pressure finally builds in from the northwest later Tuesday allowing for more sunshine to develop during the day Wednesday. Temperatures will also return back to the 60’s.

But don’t get too excited for a warm stretch. Another storm system brings rain chances and cooler temperatures towards next weekend. We will be keeping a close eye on this.

