The latest weak storm moving across central PA brought us another dose of rain and snow.

This storm has brought more in the way of wet snow vs rain but the road surfaces are warm enough that the snow melts and most roads are just wet.

The Laurel Highlands and vicinity will see the most snow perhaps 2 or 3 inches as the snow showers will continue through Monday.

On Tuesday some will get a treat….some sunshine for a change!

Don’t get used to it clouds will return on Wednesday as a trough approaches.

We will see some snow showers Wednesday night and then it will turn a bit colder.

It looks like we will see our best opportunity for plowable snow here on Saturday night into Sunday. I know its very far out and a lot can change but for now its looking promising.

A messy storm will move through on Tuesday and at this time it looks like a wintry mix.

Once that storm passes we may finally see some true winter as an Arctic air mass looms.

It is January after all and we should expect this.

I think I will put my snow tires on this week, lol.

Happy New Year!

Mark