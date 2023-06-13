This morning temperatures are in the upper 40s to lower 50s. This morning will be foggy, use caution while traveling. Today we will have a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Late in the day, a shortwave will move in bringing more showers with it. With yesterday’s rainfall, we did pick up about a half of an inch to an inch of rain in most locations. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tonight we will see times of rain into Wednesday morning. There could also be a few rumbles of thunder. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s.

Wednesday we will see scattered showers. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 50s. Thursday we will have a mix of clouds and some sunshine. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out in the afternoon hours. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will be in the 50s.

Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Once again, a few showers cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures fall into the lower to mid 50s.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Saturday night temperatures fall into the 50s. Sunday there will be clouds and sunshine with a shower or storm firing up during the afternoon hours. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the 50s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Monday we will have temperatures reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s.