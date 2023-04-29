This evening we will have a rather cloudy sky with a few peeks of clearing. Tonight, scattered showers will arrive. Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. There will be some foggy areas tonight into Sunday morning. Winds tonight will be light from the south.

Sunday morning we will see showers turning into a steady rainfall. By Sunday afternoon, we will see a steady and at times, heavy rainfall. There could even be a few rumbles of thunder. Our eastern counties will get the most rainfall compared to the west. Locally, some spots could pick up 1-2″ of rainfall. If you come across a road covered in water, turn around and take an alternate route. Winds on Sunday will be from the east between ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunday night we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Monday high temperatures will in the lower to mid 50s. We will have a variable cloudy sky with showers. Monday night temperatures will dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday will be a rather cloudy day with more showers. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. It will be quite the cool day. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Wednesday we will be quite cloudy with a few showers still lingering around. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Thursday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday there will be clouds and some sun with scattered showers. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Saturday looks to be dry. Saturday temperatures will be in the 60s with a mix of clouds and sunshine.